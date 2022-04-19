News for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a big match and segment for next week’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Next week’s RAW will feature hometown star Bianca Belair defending her title against Sonya Deville.

Deville revealed herself to be Belair’s new challenger on last week’s RAW, and the match had been rumored for WrestleMania Backlash but now it is official for next week’s RAW.

For what it’s worth, the arena has announced that there will be a special homecoming for Belair next week. This will be her first title defense since winning the strap from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

In more storyline news on the Deville vs. Belair feud, Adam Pearce revealed to Deville that WWE higher-ups are investigating her conduct over abuse of power allegations. Pearce said there is an official investigation underway.

Next week’s RAW will also feature Omos vs. Bobby Lashley in an Arm Wrestling match.

Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38, but MVP turned on Lashley during the RAW After WrestleMania, and has been with Omos ever since. MVP announced on last night’s RAW that Omos wants to challenge Lashley to a test of strength, in the form of an arm wrestling match.

