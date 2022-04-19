Natalya talks about training Ronda Rousey for professional wrestling

“Three-ish years ago when I first was training with her, I found her to be really motivated. She really wanted to learn everything she could about what we did in WWE. She had done judo, she had done MMA, obviously, one of the pioneer women of MMA. Somebody that put women in MMA on the map. She understood pretty fast that WWE and pro wrestling is a whole different animal. It’s not just going in there and you versus your opponent. It’s like, hey, you gotta make sure you have a good relationship with the girls that you’re working with. You have to be able to gel and to trust the people that you’re in the with because you’re giving them your body, and they’re giving you their body. I feel like she picked up on it really fast because she had respect. She was always super respectful to me if we were putting matches together. We had a match on Raw once, for Christmas. It was 2018 in December. We had our only singles match together. Long story short, she was really trusting of me. She wasn’t telling me, ‘Hey, I need to look strong, or I can’t do this, or I don’t think my character would do that’, and she was like, ‘You take the reigns, you tell me what to do. I trust you, Nattie.’ She really trusted me to guide her. It made me so happy because we had this phenomenal match. I loved our match together.”

source: Wilde On podcast via Wrestling Inc.