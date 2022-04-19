LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s five-team Gauntlet Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles, won by Pretty Deadly. We also see recent happenings in the Joe Gacy vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker feud.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT 2.0. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly – Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Pretty Deadly hits the ring. We see NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving to the arena in a side-bar video.

Pretty Deadly takes the mic and brags about making history last week. Fans start booing them. They are used to having gold in the UK, but they got bored with that and decided to come to America and take the NXT Tag Team Titles by beating four of the best tag teams. The Grizzled Young Veterans interrupt on the mics now. Zack Gibson and James Drake insult Pretty Deadly and wonder where their invitations to the Gauntlet were last week.

GYV says the only reason Pretty Deadly had some success in NXT UK is because they decided to leave, and the only reason they won the titles last week is because GYV wasn’t involved. They are sick and tired of not getting a shot, so they will take it tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Elektra Lopez on the mic. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro quickly attack Drake and Gibson. They brawl around the ring area until officials break them up.

– The tag teams disappear as NXT Champion Bron Breakker enters the ring. He says Joe Gacy is wondering what he’s willing to sacrifice. Bron calls Gacy to the ring and tells him to bring his father’s WWE Hall of Fame ring with him, and he will show him. We hear Gacy’s voice echoing around the arena, but we don’t see him. He says he has what Bron wants, and he’s not hard to find, all Bron has to do is come find him. Gacy’s laugh echoes around the arena as the lights flash. A collage of Gacy’s face shows up on the big screen as the laughs and the lights continue. Breakker heads out to find him.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

Tiffany Stratton makes her way to the ring now. She hits the corners to pose as we go to commercial.

