AEW Battle of the Belts rating/viewership for last Saturday

Saturday’s taped AEW Battle of The Belts II special drew 527,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 25.14% from the Battle of The Belts I special back on Saturday, January 8, which drew 704,000 viewers.

Battle of The Belts II drew a 0.18 key demo rating, which is down 33.33% from the 0.27 key demo rating that the first special in January drew. That 0.18 key demo rating represents 240,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 32.39% from the 355,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented from the first Battle of The Belts special in January, according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts II ranked #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is up from the #11 ranking that the January special drew.

Battle of The Belts II ranked #54 for the night in viewership on cable. This is down from the #39 viewership ranking in January.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Raptors and the 76ers on ESPN ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with a 1.25 key demo rating. The Raptors vs. 76ers game also topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.598 million viewers.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Nuggets on ABC ranked #1 for the night on network TV with a 1.33 key demo rating, also drawing 4.520 million viewers. NBC’s Saturday Night Live ranked #1 for the night on network TV in viewership with 4.528 million viewers, also drawing a 0.84 key demo rating for the #2 spot.

To compare, Friday’s live AEW Rampage on TNT in the special timeslot of 7pm ET drew 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating. Last Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 key demo rating. The last Saturday Night Dynamite episode to air was on October 23, and that show drew 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating. The last Rampage to air on Saturday was the taped Christmas Holiday Bash special on December 25, which drew 589,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Saturday’s one-hour AEW Battle of The Belts II special aired at 8pm ET on TNT, and was taped the night before at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The show opened with Sammy Guevara defeating Scorpio Sky to win the AEW TNT Title, then saw Jonathan Gresham retain the ROH World Title over Dalton Castle. The main event featured Thunder Rosa retaining her AEW Women’s World Title over Nyla Rose.

Stay tuned for more. Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)