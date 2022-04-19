4/19/22 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur, Jamie Hayter, and Taz are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

—

Toni Storm defeated Gigi Rey

—

Eddie Kingston replaces Hayter on commentary for the rest of the show.

2. Danielle Kamela defeated Rache Chanel

3. Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson)

4. Tony Nese (w/Smark Mark Sterling) defeated JD Griffey

5. Marina Shafir defeated Alejandra Lion

6. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) (w/QT Marshall)