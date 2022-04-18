WWE announces matches for upcoming UK Tour

WWE has announced four matches for upcoming events in Newcastle, England and Leipzig, Germany.

WWE’s next European tour kicks off with a house show at Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Thursday, April 28. It will feature four house shows in total, with the tour concluding at QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena in Leipzig on Sunday, May 1.

The following matches are set for the Newcastle and Leipzig shows:

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

The tour also includes stops in London, England (Friday, April 29) and Paris, France (Saturday, April 30). Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are only set to appear at those London and Paris events.

McIntyre will challenge for Reigns’ title at the London and Paris shows. Charlotte will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rousey at the events.

RK-Bro vs. The Usos is also set to take place in London and Paris.