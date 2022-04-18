Table For 3 returning to Peacock/WWE Network this week

WWE’s Table For 3 is returning this week.

WWE has announced that The Angle Academy edition of Table For 3 will air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network. The sitdown discussion will feature Chad Gable, Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Angle Academy edition of Table For 3 is the season 6 premiere. The synopsis reads like this:

“WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable & Otis share their journeys from Olympic hopefuls to WWE Superstars.”

WWE reportedly taped new Table For 3 episodes in St. Louis during Royal Rumble Weekend, and in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. 51 episodes of the show have aired as of now.

Table For 3 has not aired since the season 5 finale in December 2019, which featured the Impactful Reunion discussion with AJ Styles talking to WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Jeff Jarrett about their runs with Impact/TNA, and the rest of their career journeys.

