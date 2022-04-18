Satnam Singh says he went to AEW over WWE to create history

Speaking to journalist Ruby Arora in a clip posted on her Instagram account, AEW’s newest arrival Satnam Singh said he did not go to WWE because “they already have Indian people” and wanted to go somewhere where there are no Indians and create history.

The 7’3″ Singh, who is currently training at the Nightmare Factory and made his AEW debut last Wednesday on Dynamite, said that he had trials with WWE at the Performance Center and liked it, but ultimately, the decision was taken to go with something newer.

“AEW is…like brand new. It’s only been a couple of years, right? And it’s really fire. I thought that if I go to AEW, I would be the first again. First wrestler from India. I will make another history for India in AEW.”

He said he wanted to go to AEW to create history not just for him, but for all the Indian wrestlers out there.