Response to Brian Hebner’s on Dixie Carter: “She Was A Mark”

As posted yesterday, referee Brian Hebner shared his thoughts on former TNA boss Dixie Carter, by remarking, “You know, I just think that it all crumbled down on her because she was a mark. That’s basically what it is. She was a mark and I guess just didn’t get it,” he stated in an episode of “Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner.

In response, former TNA performer Elix Skipper and Mike Bucci (Simon Dean) countered via Linkedln

Skipper…

What everyone should say to Dixie is thank you. If is wasn’t for her and her family there wouldn’t be not TNA OR what ever it’s called today. So I just want to say thank you for believing in us and making us part of your family.

Bucci….

Elix , I only met Dixie once when we did the ECW theme, TNA pay-per-view. She was very nice and cordial. She gave work to a lot of boys and girls for a long time. Some folks would’ve never got a shot at the national spotlight if it wasn’t for her and her company. I would definitely say thank you to her if I were one of those folks. That’s just my opinion.