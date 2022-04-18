Notes on Matt Cardona and MVP

– Matt Cardona has found a lot of success outside of WWE, following his release. Cardona did a Q&A session on his official Twitter. A fan asked him if he would come back to WWE and job to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Cardona made it clear he would do that.

– A fan on Twitter recently asked MVP if he had considered reforming The Hurt Busniess with Omos instead of Bobby Lashley however MVP made it clear that The Hurt Business is now out of Business.