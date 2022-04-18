LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins as Mike Rome does the introduction. Rollins laughs as he enters the ring to a mixed reaction.

Rollins takes the mic and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. He says it’s a party tonight and no one wants to party alone, so he’s got an invitation to his WrestleMania Backlash opponent – Mr. Nightmare himself. Rollins goes on with the invite and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop.

Rhodes gets pyro as he first comes out, then another pyro explosion on his way to the ring. Rollins looks on as Rhodes hits the ring and poses for fans in the corner. Fans chant “Cody!” now. Rollins encourages fans to keep the chant going. Rollins asks Cody how it feels to be standing on top of the world. Rhodes says this all feels so familiar – he and Rollins in this ring, in this city. For those who don’t know the story, he would say Buffalo is Rhodes Country. Rhodes goes on and asks Rollins what he wants to talk about. Rollins says there’s been a lot on his mind since WrestleMania and Buffalo might be Rhodes Country, but this is about respect. Fans chant for Cody to interrupt Rollins as he starts talking about how he called Cody out here and respects him. Cody plays to the crowd for another interruption and Rollins warns him, don’t ever do that again. Rollins goes to speak and Rhodes does it again.

Rollins says he was going to tell Cody of the respect he has for his family name, his brother and his father, his journey away and how he came back as The American Nightmare, but the truth is Rollins made Cody a star in one night. Cody tells Rollins to get to the point. Rollins says at WrestleMania, Cody had an unfair advantage. Fans boo this. Rollins says Cody came in as Mr. McMahon’s hand-picked opponent. Rollins didn’t have the advantage, so he lost. Fans chant for Cody again. Rollins says that’s a tough pill for him to swallow, but what’s even worse is Cody and some of these people think Cody is better than Rollins. Rollins can’t live with that because the fact is he’s better than Rhodes in every single way. He says Rhodes may be the Flavor of the Month, but he is not the future of this industry. Rollins goes on about how he’s better than Rhodes in various ways. Rollins says Cody came back to win the WWE Title, which is admirable, but Rollins has been to the mountain top and that makes him better than Rollins. Cody says Rollins has been to the mountain top 4 times, against his 0, but that doesn’t change what happened at WrestleMania.

Rhodes says he learned about mediation while working in upper management while away from WWE. He suggests they introduce a third party to this back & forth. Rhodes asks the fans if they think he is better than Rollins. Some fans chant “yes!” but Cody isn’t the clear winner. Rollins suggests Cody work the main event tonight, against a surprise opponent hand-picked by Rollins. Rhodes says that’s a great idea. Rhodes says Rollins and the fans already know the answer, he didn’t come back to WWE to run from challenges, so absolutely yes. Rhodes and Rollins face off in the middle of the ring as Rhodes’ music hits and Rollins makes his exit.

– Still to come, Finn Balor defends against Theory, plus the Double Commitment Ceremony officiated by R-Truth, RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits in a non-title bout, and more.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks

We go right back to the ring and here come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and Naomi. They head to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the champs wait with the straps as Liv Morgan is out next, followed by Rhea Ripley. The pyro goes off and they head to the ring. The bell rings and Ripley starts off with Banks. Ripley swats Banks down a few times, then unloads with thrusts in the corner. Morgan tags in for the double team to Banks in the corner. Ripley then slams Liv onto Banks for a 2 count. Banks ends up turning it around and dropping Liv into knees for a 2 count. Naomi tags in and works over Liv.

Banks tags in and flies off the top for the double team. Liv ends up double teamed at ringside, getting sent into the ring post. Ripley gets up dazed on the floor but she blocks the double team by catching Banks and swinging her into Naomi. Liv goes on and sends Naomi into the ring post, then Ripley drops Banks with a Riptide as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley levels Naomi with a big clothesline. Liv tags in and drops Naomi but can’t get the pin. Liv shows frustration and Naomi rolls her up. Rhea tags herself in but Naomi doesn’t see it. Naomi eats a big powerbomb. Ripley comes in and spikes Naomi for a close 2 count while Banks drops Liv with a Backstabber. Banks breaks Rhea’s pin up just in time.

Naomi with a big kick to Ripley. Banks and Naomi with the double team knees into the sitdown Full Nelson Bomb. Banks rolls through and pins Ripley for the win to retain.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Naomi

– After the match, the champs stand tall with the titles as the music hits. Liv and Rhea argue in the middle of the ring now. Rhea turns to leave but Liv grabs her arm and keeps talking. This angers Rhea. Rhea yells at Liv for failing when she needed her. Liv goes to leave but Rhea decks her from behind. Ripley beats Liv down and unloads on h er to some boos. Ripley with a big Riptide to Liv in the middle of the ring. Ripley makes her exit as the boos get louder.

– We see how Sonya Deville attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair last week, revealing herself to be the new #1 contender.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sonya Deville to mostly boos. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Sarah Schreiber stops Ripley for comments backstage now. Ripley lashes out and asks what entitles Schreiber or anyone else to an explanation. Ripley storms off. We go back to the ring and Deville has the mic. She’s heard chatter in WWE about how she’s misused her power to get a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Deville must remind us that first and foremost she’s a performer. She was forced into this authority position so she could find her way back to being a WWE Superstar. Did she make the most of the opportunity by leading those around her with her natural ability? Absolutely, and when she saw an opportunity, she took it.

Deville says she knew when Belair won the title at WrestleMania 38 that Belair is who she wanted to be in the ring with because Belair is the best. Deville wants to win the title from the best, and nothing less. Deville says everyone can scrutinize her about using her power, but the bottom line is Belair wanted a challenger, and Deville gave her one. Deville says it’s nothing personal, just business, so if anyone has a… the music interrupts and out comes Belair ready to fight.

Deville orders the music to be cut. She knows Belair is excited, but she reminds Belair she will be disciplined for assaulting a WWE official figure if she goes too far. Belair wants to have the match tonight. Deville knocks Buffalo and says she didn’t wait this long to get her title shot only to have it in a rusted out suburb of New York City. Deville proposes we do the title match in Belair’s hometown of Knoxville, TN next week.

Deville says at least Belair will have her family there to console her. Deville taunts Belair. Belair rocks her and scoops her for the KOD, holding her on her shoulders. Deville screams and threatens to fine, suspend and strip Belair of the title unless she puts her down. Belair puts her down but she lands hard. Belair stands tall and taunts Deville as she exits the ring to her music.

Veer Mahaan vs. Jeff Brooks

We go back to the ring and out comes Veer Mahaan for another squash match. He hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Veer is in the ring with enhancement talent Jeff Brooks. Brooks charges but Veer rocks him and rams him back into the corner. Veer unloads in the corner and launches Brooks across the ring.

Brooks fights back again and charges but Veer knocks him out of the air. Veer with a big side-slam in the middle of the ring. Veer picks Brooks back to his feet and levels him with the big lariat. Veer stalks Brooks while he’s face-down now. Veer stands over Brooks, jumps down onto him, then applies the cervical clutch for the quick submission win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

– After the match, Veer stands tall as his music hits. He suddenly attacks Brooks and applies the submission again, rag-dolling Brooks. Officials rush the ring and break it up but Veer applies the submission one more time. Veer finally breaks and exits the ring as fans boo him.

– Sonya Deville confronts Adam Pearce backstage and she wants to know about repercussions that Bianca Belair is now facing after what just happened. Pearce says Deville needs to be worried about her own repercussions as WWE higher-ups are looking into her own conduct with an official investigation. Deville says it makes no sense why her conduct is being looked into, and not Belair’s. Pearce says he already handled Belair’s fine, but he won’t say how much it’s for. Belair interrupts and Deville tells her to leave because they’re handling official WWE business. Belair says she’s here to pay her fine. Deville tells her to send the wire to WWE HQ, but Belair pulls out a $1 bill instead. She laughs and Deville is not happy. Pearce tells Belair he hopes she learned her lesson, and she says she sure did, a whole $1 worth. Belair storms off and Deville accuses Pearce of being the one who really abused his power. Pearce says he did it by the book. Pearce walks off.

– We go back to the ring for The KO Show as Kevin Owens makes his way out. He smiles as the enhancement talent is being pushed away on a stretcher. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a replay of how Veer Mahaan destroyed Jeff Brooks. We see footage of Brooks being stretchered away into an ambulance. We go back to the ring for a must see episode of The KO Show. Owens has the mic, and Chad Gable is sitting down with the lie detector test. Owens declares he hates liars, and we have a new talent in the locker room who is a liar, insisting he’s the little brother of Elias. Owens goes on and says he got the smartest person to administer this lie detector test, which is why Gable is out here. Owens says Gable will defeat Ezekiel right after the lie detector test. Gable says he will find out the truth tonight, and if Ezekiel lies, then Gable will beat the truth out of him after it’s over. Owens goes on and introduces his guest. Owens calls him Elias, but out comes Ezekiel.

The younger brother of Elias comes out and takes a seat. He appreciates being here but Owens has it all wrong, he is not Elias, he is the younger brother of… Owens cuts him off and rants some more about how this is really Elias. Ezekiel really wants to do this test here, but he has one question tonight for the people in Buffalo – who wants to hear Zeke speak? Owens tells them not to respond to that because it’s the same thing as that “Walk With Elias” thing. They go on and Gable hooks Ezekiel up to the machine. Gable starts off with a few control questions but gets distracted and lashes out at Gable Steveson for what he did at WrestleMania 38. Owens tells him to focus. Gable asks Ezekiel if his first name is Ezekiel. Ezekiel hesitates but says yes.

Gable says he’s telling the truth. Owens doesn’t believe it. Gable asks, yes or no, if Elias is the older brother to Ezekiel. Ezekiel says yes, and Gable says he’s not lying. Owens says Gable is asking the questions wrong, do it better. They ask another question and Owens wonders if Ezekiel is paying Gable. Owens dismisses Gable. Zeke says he’s had enough of Owens, he’s tired of playing law & order, and being called a liar by the biggest liar in all of WWE, Owens. Ezekiel is excited about having his first match here tonight. Owens calls Buffalo the landfill of Canada. Fans boo him. Owens says Ezekiel will admit right now that he is Elias, or else. Or else, what? Zeke stares Owens down now. Owens exits the ring and Ezekiel looks on as Gable comes back in and drops Zeke with a chop block from behind. Gable works Zeke over and looks down at him as we go to commercial.

Chad Gable vs. Ezekiel

Back from the break and the bell rings as Ezekiel beats Chad Gable into the corner and works him over. Zeke sends Gable to the floor, works him against the barrier and brings it back in for a 2 count.

Ezekiel with big chops to the chest in the corner. Gable counters and drops Zeke face-first into the turnbuckles. Gable keeps control and goes to work on Zeke’s knees. Gable with a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Gable continues to work on the knee now. Zeke finally kicks Gable over the top rope but he pulls himself back in.

Zeke meets him with chops and a big clothesline. They tangle some more and Zeke kicks Gable away. Gable with a big throw to drop Zeke on his head. Gable goes to the top for the moonsault but Zeke gets a boot up and it hits Gable in the face.

Zeke with a Spinebuster and some trash talking. Zeke applies an ankle lock submission and Gable looks to tap out but Otis attacks from behind to break the hold, then clobbers Zeke as fans boo.

Winner by DQ: Ezekiel

– After the match, Otis decks Zeke some more, then exits the ring with Gable as their music hits. Zeke recovers and looks on from the corner.

– We get a video package on recent happenings between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Street Profits are out for this non-title match – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Orton starts off with Dawkins and they go at it. Orton drops Dawkins with a shoulder and then poses for a pop. They run the ropes and Dawkins dropkicks Orton and then poses.

Orton turns it back around and in comes Riddle for the double teaming to Dawkins in the middle of the ring. Riddle keeps control but in comes Ford with a big dropkick. Ford with a back drop to Riddle. Ford goes to the top and hits a huge super Spanish Fly to Riddle for a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle and Ford are trading big strikes in the middle of the ring. Riddle catches a kick but Ford drops him with an enziguri. Riddle drops Ford with a kick. Dawkins tags in to stop Riddle but Riddle drops him. Orton and Dawkins tag in at the same time and Orton unloads for a pop. Orton with the powerslam. Riddle stops Ford with a knee and we get the double draping DDT for a big pop. Orton riles the crowd up and in comes Riddle to drop down for the RKO. Riddle is waiting for Dawkins to get up when the music for SmackDown Tag\ Team Champions The Usos hits and RK-Bro is distracted.

Dawkins tags advantage of the music distraction and rocks Riddle while Ford runs in and dropkicks Orton off the apron. Dawkins puts Riddle on his shoulders and Ford knocks him off with a top rope Blockbuster for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall and celebrate as we go to replays. The replay shows how The Profits waved to the back for The Usos’ music to be hit. After the replays, The Profits take the mic on the stage and warn Orton and Riddle to watch their backs.

– We get a replay of AJ Styles and Damian Priest brawling backstage last week. We go backstage to WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Priest now. Edge is sitting on his throne and Priest is standing next to him. Priest says people are wondering why they want to make AJ’s life so miserable. He says they have to remind everyone who they are and what they’re capable of. Edge says last week was mind games, but this side of him was always there, just dormant. Edge says these seeds were planted more than 20 years ago when he was in The Brood and The Ministry of Darkness, but he’s so much more dangerous now. People wonder why this is happening, and AJ can’t understand because he is a man of the people. He goes on and says he and Priest haven’t lived up to their true capabilities. Edge recalls how Priest played supporting act to Bad Bunny, and if it weren’t for Priest, Bunny would’ve been smeared across the mat, but Priest had no WrestleMania match this year. And Edge, he had to beg for a WrestleMania opponent this year. Edge fought for years to get back where he is now and it took the WWE Universe two years to start complaining about him. Edge goes on and says they will pass judgment on anyone who stands in their way, and so far only AJ has. Edge says he’s finally decided not to care about what you think, and to take back what he never lost. Edge challenges AJ for WrestleMania Backlash and says he will stab this point through his heart like a stake. Edge says they have finally decided to seize the day and that’s bad news for the rest of WWE, but for AJ it means that this is his judgement day. Edge laughs and looks on to end the segment.

WWE United States Title Match: Theory vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out comes Theory for the next match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber catches up with AJ Styles, asking about Edge’s WrestleMania Backlash. AJ accepts the challenge and goes on to address Edge but lightning starts flashing in the locker room. AJ tells Schreiber she has to go. The lights go out and come back on, and we see AJ surrounded by Edge and Damian Priest. They beat AJ down and destroy him as fans in the arena boo. Priest holds AJ down while Edge slams a cabinet door onto his shoulder several times. Edge and Priest laugh at AJ while he groans in pain. We go back to the ring and the announcers show us a brief vignette for Theory. The music hits next and out comes WWE United States Champion Finn Balor while Theory looks on. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome now.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading shots. Balor takes control and works Theory over in the corner. Theory catches Balor with a backbreaker out of nowhere. Theory mounts Balor with strikes, then covers for a 2 count. Theory grounds Balor with a headlock now as the referee checks on him.

Balor tries to fight up and out but Theory slams him back to the mat by his head. Theory with a 1 count. Theory grounds Balor with another headlock. Balor with a jawbreaker but Theory turns it right back around, tripping him and dropping him from the apron to the floor with a hanging neckbreaker. Theory stands tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory has Balor grounded after a dropkick. Theory keeps control and shows off until Balor rocks him. Balor with some of his signature offense now as fans cheer him on. Balor with a stomp to the chest and a chop in the corner. Theory comes right back with a side-slam for a close 2 count.

Balor comes back with a big DDT and a kick to the ribs. More back and forth now. Balor tries to suplex Theory in from the apron but he resists and drops Balor over the top rope throat-first. Theory comes in with the rolling dropkick but Balor catches him the sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Balor kicks at Theory’s legs now. Theory fights back and drops Balor, then takes him to the corner, focusing on his hurt neck. Balor rolls Theory up and stomps him.

Balor stomps away to keep Theory down now as fans cheer the champ on. Balor with the running corner dropkick. Balor goes back to the top for Coup de Grace but Theory crotches him. Theory leaps up into a springboard sitting Spanish Fly but somehow Balor kicks out. Balor ends up blocking The ATL and dropping Balor.

Theory ends up on the outside to regroup but Balor runs and leaps out, taking Theory down on the floor. They bring it back in and Balor leaps from the top but is stunned after landing on his feet. Theory immediately catches him with The ATL for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, T-BAR, Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews all come out to celebrate with Theory. Azeez and T-BAR put Theory on their shoulders, then parade him around the ring to mixed reactions from the crowd. The “No Chance” music hits and out comes WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to the stage. Fans cheer Vince on as he motions for everyone to give it up for Theory. Vince applauds as Theory brings the title to him on the stage. Theory takes a selfie with Mr. McMahon. Vince then shakes Theory’s hand and congratulates him. Vince raises Theory’s hand in the air with the title to end the segment.

– Seth Rollins is walking backstage when Kevin Patrick approaches him for comments on who Cody Rhodes’ opponent might be tonight. Rollins is not interested in sharing who that opponent will be because he didn’t have the same advantage at WrestleMania, he needs Cody to feel what he did at WrestleMania. Rollins receives a phone call and it’s Rhodes’ opponent. He walks off to take the call.

– We go back to the ring, which is set up for a wedding, or a Double Commitment Ceremony as this is called. R-Truth is out next as he will officiate the ceremony. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s time for the ceremony. Truth is in the ring with Reggie and Akira Tozawa. Several enhancement talent are also there, along with Los Lotharios and Nikki A.S.H. Truth reminds us that WWE 24/7 Title changes are on hold until after the ceremony. He introduces the brides and out comes Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka, accompanied by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi as their bridesmaids.

Truth does some comedy and tells Dana to give her “vowels” first. She talks about how her relationship with Reggie went from friendship to this, and with the ups & downs it only grew stronger to what they have now. Reggie says that was beautiful. He calls Dana a dream come true, the only goddess he could ever want. He also says their ups & downs only made their love stronger. Tamina is next and she just says, “What she said!” in a reference to Dana. Tozawa says, “Same.”

Truth asks if there are any objections to the Double Commitment. Tamina objects. She switches the grooms, and now she’s with Reggie. Truth asks if there are any more objections. Tamina puts Tozawa with Reggie now, then she stands with Dana. The others cheer and Dana offers her hands to Tamina. Truth says they’re going to get him fired because he doesn’t know if this is “peachy” and all. Things switch back to how they started now and fans boo. Truth makes sure everyone is with who they want to be, and tells the crowd to keep their objections to yourself. Truth says by “the power in his vest” he announces that the couples are both committed, so get your smoothchin’ on. Reggie reminds Truth about the rings, and they do the rings now. Truth tells them to get to smootchin’ for real now. Tamina and Tozawa kiss first, then Dana and Reggie. Reggie kisses Dana to the mat and pins her for the WWE 24/7 Title as a referee appears. Reggie turns around to a big kick from Tamina as everyone boos. Tamina pins Reggie for the title but Tozawa goes under her dress as she celebrates, then pins her to win the title. Tozawa turns around to Dana hitting a crossbody from the top for the pin to win her title back. Dana hops on Truth’s back and rides him up the ramp and to the back.

– We see the words MVP and Omos had with Bobby Lashley last week. Lashley is backstage with Sarah Schreiber as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bobby Lashley is with Sarah Schreiber, who has a message recorded earlier today. Schreiber shows us footage of MVP speaking earlier today, where he said Lashley is about to find out how big of a mistake he’s made. Omos appeared beside MVP as MVP talked about how he’s moved on from Lashley to bigger and better things. Omos is now under MVP’s learning tree, and MVP will teach him everything he taught Lashley. MVP goes on ranting and says Omos would like to challenge Lashley to a test of strength, in the form of an arm wrestling match. Omos shows his large hand and says the era of The All Mighty is over. Lashley tells Schreiber this is no surprise. He goes on and says says if he wants to get to MVP he has to go past Omos, and he guarantees he can do that. Lashley says we’ll find out next week if Omos is stronger because he accepts the arm wrestling contest. Lashley says he will show them why he’s still called The All Mighty.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Cody Rhodes comes out to a pop. He hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

