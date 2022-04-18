AEW Rampage viewership/rating for this week

Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 482,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.66% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 600,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 12% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.22 key demo rating represents 288,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.19% from the 328,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.25 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #4 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #76 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #66 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the sixth lowest audience of this year so far. The key demo rating was tied with the March 4 and March 11 post-Revolution for the sixth-lowest of the year. Of the other live Rampage shows airing this year, the January 21 show drew 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 key demo rating and the March 4 show drew 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was down 19.66% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 12% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Hawks and the Cavaliers on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.12 key demo rating, also drawing 3.065 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.153 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.23.

Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.004 million viewers, also drawing a 0.47 key demo rating for the #3 spot. WWE SmackDown on FOX ranked #2 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.48 rating, also drawing 2.142 million viewers for the #6 spot.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 7pm ET on TNT, instead of the usual timeslot of 10pm. The show aired live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta with William Regal) vs. The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn), Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, plus AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode