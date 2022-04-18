AEW Dark: Elevation matches announced for tonight

Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Hardys and Top Flight going up against Private Party, The Blade and Angelico of The Andrade Family Office.

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s show was taped this past Wednesday from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, and you can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Raychell Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho and Anna Jay

* Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Tony Nese vs. J. Spade

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Alan “5” Angels

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Allen Russell, Kameron Russell, Izaiah Zane and Dale Springs

* The Hardys and Top Flight vs. Private Party, The Blade and Angelico