4/18/22 AEW Elevation Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from New Orleans, Louisiana.
—
- Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D’Amboise
- Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Alan Angels
- Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated J. Spade
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) defeated Allen Russell, Dale Springs, Izaiah Zane, and Kameron Russell
- Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto)
- Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida, and Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura, Rachell Rose, and The Bunny
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Andrade Family Office (Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, and The Blade)