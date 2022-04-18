4/18/22 AEW Elevation Results

Apr 18, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from New Orleans, Louisiana.

  1. Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D’Amboise
  2. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Alan Angels
  3. Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated J. Spade
  4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson) defeated Allen Russell, Dale Springs, Izaiah Zane, and Kameron Russell
  5. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto)
  6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
    Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida, and Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura, Rachell Rose, and The Bunny
  7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Andrade Family Office (Angelico, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, and The Blade)

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Becky Lynch

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal