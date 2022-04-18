4/17/22 WWE house show results from Syracuse, NY
Results from the Onecenter Memorial Arena…
– WWE IC Title : Ricochet (c) d Sami Zayn
– AJ Styles d Damian Priest
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Aliyah
– WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d Ridge Holland & Sheamus / Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
– Cody Rhodes d Seth Rollins
– WWE U.S. Title : Finn Balor (c) d Theory
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) d Becky Lynch / Rhea Ripley
– WWE / Universal Title : Roman Reigns (c) d Drew McIntyre
source: wrestlingbodyslam.com