Today’s USFL broadcast on NBC featured a WWE ad promoting both Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The ad name-checked Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair as stars for Raw and only named WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns for SmackDown.

You can see a photo of the add that was posted on Twitter below:

The advertisement on NBC for WWE. pic.twitter.com/lm6TJaNKRi — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) April 17, 2022

source: WrestlingInc.com