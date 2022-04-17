William Regal to debut new podcast

William Regal will be debuting a new podcast called “Gentleman Villain” in the coming weeks.

Regal says that the show will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and various other podcast platforms. The full text description can be seen below:

“The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be featured in what is sure to be one of the most talked-about wrestling podcasts in the world. Regal, originally from Blackpool, England, will share stories of his teenage years, spent traveling the roads of his native United Kingdom, wrestling fellow wrestlers, as well as strangers from out of the crowd, as part of a touring carnival act.