Update on Netflix’s documentary on Vince McMahon

Apr 17, 2022 - by James Walsh

PWInsider has released a new report regarding the planned Vince McMahon documentary that is in the works for Netflix.

The publication notes that the show is still in production at this time, and that the recent events between McMahon and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 may be added to the final product.

At this time there is no set release date or title for the documentary. When the project was initially announced it was said to be one of the highest budgeted documentaries in Netflix history. Stephanie McMahon revealed in a recent interview that it would be broken up into four episodes, each covering a specific chapter of the Chairman’s life.

