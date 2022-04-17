Roman Reigns cuts babyface promo at house show, asks fans not to post it online!

Following the dual-brand non-televised live event in Eerie, Pennsylvania last night, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns cut a babyface promo to send the crowd happy and jokingly asked fans not to post it online.

Fans at the Eerie Insurance Arena got to see the best from two brands including Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others in the first post-WrestleMania house show.

After beating Drew McIntyre in the main event, Reigns stood in the middle of the ring and thanked the fans for their energy, which makes it easier for them to do what they do.

With WWE’s biggest heel cutting a babyface promo, Reigns then said, “Don’t post this on social media cause I’ll deny it and say it’s a hologram,” as fans laughed.

Before he left, he did ask Eerie to “acknowledge him,” and the fans popped huge for that as well.

Cody Rhodes also seemed like had a good time out there in his first house show since being back and took selfies with fans at ringside after beating Seth Rollins.

WWE is now using the Saturday Night’s Main Event marketing for live events on Saturday night and this was the first one to use it. The Sunday shows are being marketed as Sunday Stunner.