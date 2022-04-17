Possible spoiler on Tony Khan’s next “major announcement”

Tony Khan is promising another one of his “major announcements” to be revealed during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

There’s been speculation on Khan announcing everything from a streaming deal to the AEW video game release date/features, but a new report from Ringside News notes that the ROH owner may be announcing a major event planned for this summer.

Word is that a very big show is being planned, and Khan’s announcement is related to that show. There is talk of AEW and NJPW putting on a joint event later this year. While nothing has been confirmed as of this writing, it looks like the AEW-NJPW Supershow will take place in Chicago this June, likely for the third week of the month.

There is no word yet on the name or the format of the AEW-NJPW Supershow, or who would be featured, but we will keep you updated.

AEW and NJPW have had somewhat of a working relationship at times, but the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly nixed a lot of plans for cross-promotion. With restrictions easing up, it’s likely that Khan and his crew are ready to hit the ground running on a partnership with NJPW.