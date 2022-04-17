Liv Morgan on how she got her WWE tryout

Liv Morgan recently joined The Cass and Anthony Show, and she discussed how training under Joe DeFranco helped land her a tryout with WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Liv Morgan on how she got her tryout with WWE after training under Joe DeFranco: “So I had heard about Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, he trained professional athletes. At the time, he was training Triple H. So I grew up a huge wrestling fan since I was five years old, a huge WWE fan. So I went to this gym, and I pretty much told Joe DeFranco, ‘I love wrestling, I want to be a wrestler,’ and so he was kind enough to let me work out at his gym all week. I guess he was impressed with, you know, this little blonde, 5’3 girl that had never worked out before that was kind of keeping up with the NFL players he was training at the time. Like he’d throw me in cardio drills with them, and I didn’t even know you know that I’m training with these top-tier athletes. But he was impressed, and he was kind enough to pass along my information to the head of WWE, like tryout scouts, and they flew me in for a tryout and I got signed. It was just like the most lucky, meant-to-be, ‘right place at the right time’ thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life.”

On her belief she still would’ve ended up in WWE later on: “I’d like to think that regardless of that, I’ve always would have found my way to WWE. But truly I don’t know, you know, I might still be working at Hooters. Who knows? I don’t know. But I like to think that I would have found my way to WWE regardless.”