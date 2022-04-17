Injury at the AEW Battle of the Belts II special

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham successfully defended his title at AEW Battle of the Belts II. However, Gresham is currently not medically cleared for in-ring action due to an injury.

According to Fightful.com, it’s believed that the injury happened after the gut-wrench sequence near the beginning of Gresham’s match against Dalton Castle.

Gresham issued a statement in a video published by PROGRESS Wrestling…

“Hello everyone. Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to England this weekend for the Sunday and Monday events due to an injury. I have not been cleared to compete. So I do want to apologize to PROGRESS and the fans for not making it this weekend. I really wanted to, but my health comes first and I have to take a little time off. Once I’m cleared, I’ll definitely be back.”

