Fan gets scammed by someone pretending to be Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan wrote the following on her Twitter account…
“Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please.
A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping ‘me’. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 16, 2022