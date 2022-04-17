Brock Lesnar removed from Backlash 2022 advertising

While Brock Lesnar was advertised on marketing material for the upcoming Backlash premium live event, the former WWE champion has been removed from all advertising and will not be appearing on the show now.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing his WWE title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this month but the Beast Incarnate is scheduled to be back in time for the Money In The Bank event in Las Vegas where he is expected to be a part of.

Brock is also advertised for SummerSlam in Nashville and chances are he’ll also do the Cardiff stadium show in September considering WWE has around 70,000 seats to fill.