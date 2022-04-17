Alberto El Patron rumored to be returning to the ring

According to Emily Pratt of FanByte, former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio (Del Rio) will be making his return to the pro-wrestling industry.

Reports are that Patron will be Laredo Kid’s surprise tag team partner at the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXX pay-per-view, as Kid’s original partner, Aerostar, is dealing with visa issues. It is also noted that head booker Konnan felt like he needed a big name to get the show some more attention.

Patron has not wrestled since August 2019, when he teamed up with L.A. Park to defeat Carlito and El Mesias for Patron’s Nacion Lucha promotion. He has since been dealing with the kidnapping and sexual assault allegations that were made against him by his ex-girlfriend, charges that have since been cleared.