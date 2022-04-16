Two NXT name changes

Apr 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider reports that 2 more NXT 2.0 stars are getting renamed

* Kacy Catanzaro will now be Katana Chance

* Kay Lee Ray will now be Alba Frye

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. John Michael Howard II says:
    April 17, 2022 at 12:02 am

    I can’t wrap my head around a name change due to a repackaging where the person is totally different…..but they’re the same people who just up and decided to change their names? Like how does it make sense within the context of everything.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal