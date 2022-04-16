Two NXT name changes
PWInsider reports that 2 more NXT 2.0 stars are getting renamed
* Kacy Catanzaro will now be Katana Chance
* Kay Lee Ray will now be Alba Frye
PWInsider reports that 2 more NXT 2.0 stars are getting renamed
* Kacy Catanzaro will now be Katana Chance
* Kay Lee Ray will now be Alba Frye
I can’t wrap my head around a name change due to a repackaging where the person is totally different…..but they’re the same people who just up and decided to change their names? Like how does it make sense within the context of everything.