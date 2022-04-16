Toni Storm on WWE: “I just freaked out and went home”

Toni Storm has reflected on her decision to leave WWE. Storm is currently a member of the AEW roster. Serving as a guest on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Storm expressed excitement in aligning with AEW and explained why she left WWE (via Fightful).

On signing with AEW:

“I felt really overwhelmed in that moment,” Storm said. “I was really excited and really happy. I feel like I’ve been given a second chance in my career and it’s not all over. When I left WWE, I wasn’t banking on going anywhere else. Without getting too much into it, I kind of left suddenly and wasn’t prepared for life outside of that at all. I’m thankful Tony Khan reached out and has given me a job, a second chance, an opportunity to really do what I love, which is pro wrestling.”

On leaving WWE:

“I just freaked out and went home,” Storm recalled. “There was a moment where I realized it wasn’t for me. As much as I might have romanticized it as a child and thought it was my dream and what I have to accomplish, I just realized, maybe it’s not and maybe it’s not the place for me. Who am I to take someone else’s spot that actually wants to be here? That’s not fair. I’m still going to be a wrestler. I spent years wrestling before WWE and I loved it. All there is to go back to is something that I love, how bad can it be? There was really no point in going further. I didn’t leave on bad terms, it just became abundantly clear that it wasn’t the place for me. I love and respect all the women there, they are amazing, hard-working, and inspire me. That wasn’t my place.”