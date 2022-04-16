Renegade Twins pull a little “twin magic” on Rampage

During Rampage last night, there was a familiar “twin magic” trick during the Ruby Soho vs Robyn Renegade match which unfortunately didn’t work out as it was supposed to for the Renegades.

While Soho was taking on Renegade in the Owen Hart Cup qualifier, Robyn switched out with her sister Charlette while the referee was trying to keep Soho away. It’s a trick made famous – although not created – by Nikki and Brie Bella during their early days in WWE dubbed “twin magic.”

The sisters eventually switched again but Soho still managed to overcome the double-team and won the match, advancing to the tournament which starts next month.

The Renegade Twins, trained by QT Marshall, have appeared on AEW Dark before and made their debut earlier this year for the promotion.