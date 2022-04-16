Overnight viewership numbers for WWE Smackdown

SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Numbers were overall down for this week’s show, where top Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey, did not appear on this week’s FOX Network broadcast.

Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.055 million viewers. That’s based on 2.101 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.008 million viewers for Hour 2. Viewership fell from last week’s average viewing audience, which was 2.23 million viewers.

For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.100 million viewers. So, the viewership was also down from last week’s overnight number. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is projecting a final viewing audience of 2.173 million viewers based on an expected 5.8% adjustment.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down. SmackDown averaged a 0.4 rating for last night’s show. Ratings fell from last week’s final number 0.60 rating. The overnight key demo rating last week was 0.55.

SmackDown tied for second in the ratings with ABC’s Shark Tank. Dateline on NBC topped the ratings and viewership for the night with a 0.5 and 4.089 million viewers.