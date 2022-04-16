Notes on Becky Lynch and Vicki Guerrero

– Becky Lynch talks about being the main event

“It’s an art. That’s the part I love about this more than anything, being able to take the audience on a ride. We see the athleticism. We see the moves. That’s not what draws us in. What draws us in is emotion. It’s the in-between. The rawness of it all. I’m not the most athletic in the world, but I can tell one hell of a story. That’s the part I’ve focused on. How can I tell the best story? How do I take them on that ride? How do I draw out that emotion? As the old saying goes, people won’t remember what you did or said, but how you made them feel. I am the main event. It doesn’t matter where on the card.”

source: TVinsider.com

– Happy birthday to Vicki Guerrero