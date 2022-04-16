Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins wrestle after WWE Smackdown

The dark main event after Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA saw RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lock up.

The match, described as about as good as their WrestleMania 38 bout, saw Rhodes get the pin to win after hitting three CrossRhodes in a row.

After the match, Rhodes thanked the fans in attendance, and all the staff that worked the show. He then signed autographs and took photos with fans at ringside while his music played to send the crowd home happy.

This was Rhodes fourth match since returning to WWE. He defeated Rollins in the return bout at WrestleMania Saturday, defeated Kevin Owens in the RAW After WrestleMania dark main event, beat The Miz on this week’s RAW, and then topped Rollins again in the SmackDown dark main event.

Rhodes vs. Rollins II will take place at the WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event on Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

Below are a few clips from last night’s Rhodes vs. Rollins dark main event: