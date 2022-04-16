Battle of the Belts II tonight at 8PM ET on TNT

AEW is back on television tonight starting at 8PM ET with Battle of the Belts II. The show was taped yesterday after the live Rampage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Three matches will be part of tonight’s one-hour broadcast with Scorpio Sky defending the TNT title against Sammy Guevara, Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World title against Dalton Castle, and Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women’s title against Nyla Rose.

Battle of the Belts is a quarterly special that airs on TNT as part of the extended TV deal AEW reached with WarnerMedia last year. The first one which aired in January drew 704,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Join us tonight at 8PM ET for live coverage of AEW’s Battle of the Belts II.