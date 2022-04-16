4/16/22 AEW Battle of the Belts II Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) (w/Dan Lambert) vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Conti)

Guevara backs Sky into the corner and delivers a series of elbow strikes and stomps. Sky comes out and takes Guevara down with a double-leg take down, and then delivers right hands on the mat. Sky takes Guevara to the corner and delivers more right hands, and then bites Guevara’s face. Guevara comes back and delivers elbow shots in the corner, and then bites Sky’s face. Sky comes back with a chop, but Guevara slams him to the mat. Guevara delivers right hands and picks Sky up. Guevara clubs Sky across the back and sends him to the ropes. Guevara rakes Sky’s face and sends him off the ropes. Guevara goes for a leapfrog, but Sky catches him and sets up for the TKO. Guevara gets free and they exchange chops. Sky runs the ropes, but Guevara takes him down with a dropkick. Sky rolls to the floor, but Guevara follows him and slams him into the barricade. Sky comes back and drops Guevara throat-first over the barricade, and then drops him with a scoop slam. Sky delivers a right hand and sends Sky toward the steps, but Guevara blocks it and delivers a back elbow. Guevara connects with a moonsault from the steps and tosses Sky on the apron. Sky counters and delivers the TKO on the apron, and both men fall to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sky gets Guevara in the corner and delivers body shots. Sky delivers a trio of back-breaker, and then stretches Guevara over his knee. Sky goes for another back-breaker, but Guevara gets free and delivers an enzuigiri. Guevara sends Sky off the ropes and drops him with a Spanish Fly. Guevara goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Guevara kicks Sky in the face and goes up top. Ethan Page comes to ringside and pulls Sky to the floor. Conti gets in Page’s face, and then Guevara takes Page and Sky out with a Shooting Star Press. Guevara gets Sky back into the ring, but Sky catches him with a roll-up for two. Sky goes for the TKO, but Guevara gets free with elbow shots. Guevara delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the springboard cutter. He doesn’t get all of it and goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Lambert gets on the apron and Conti slaps Sky’s hands off the topes. Guevara rolls Sky up for two and Lambert and Page get in Conti’s face. Paige VanZant comes to ringside and attacks Conti, and then Guevara delivers a low-blow to Sky. Guevara hits the GTH and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

—

Match #2 – ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dalton Castle (w/The Boys)

They lock up and Castle makes it to the ropes. Castle comes back with a wrist-lock, but Gresham turns into a side-headlock take down. Castle rolls to the floor and The Boys fan him off. Castle gets back into the ring and takes Gresham down. Castle applies a gut-wrench, and then elevates Gresham back and forth a few times. Castle slams Gresham to the mat, but Gresham comes back with a shot. Castle delivers a back elbow and drops Gresham with a clothesline. Castle kicks Gresham in the face, but Gresham comes back with a hurricanrana. Gresham kicks Castle in the knee, and follows with a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castle drops Gresham with a hurricanrana on the floor. Castle rolls Gresham back into the ring, and they dodge each other’s corner clotheslines. Gresham delivers a back elbow, but Castle tosses Gresham across the ring. Castle suplexes Gresham to the corner, but Gresham comes back with an elbow. Castle tosses Gresham to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Gresham kicks out. Castle sends Gresham to the corner, but Gresham counters with a kick. Castle comes back and goes for the Bang-a-Rang, but Gresham counters with a roll-up for two. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Castle kicks Gresham in the face. Gresham comes back with an enzuigiri, but Castle drops him with a lariat. Castle charges in the corner, but Gresham dodges him and locks in the Octopus Hold. Gresham cranks back and drops to the mat, and Castle taps out.

Winner and still ROH World Champion: Jonathan Gresham

-After the match, they shake hands, but Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt interrupt and come to the ring. Singh chokeslams The Boys on the floor, and Castle goes after him. Singh slams Castle into the ring steps and gets into the ring. Lethal comes in from behind and drops Gresham with the Lethal Injection. Singh grabs Gresham by the throat and slams his head into the mat repeatedly. Lee Moriarty rushes the ring, but Singh beats him down. Matt Sydal gets in the ring and hits Singh with a crutch, but Singh breaks it over his leg. Lethal and Dutt beat down Sydal and give him to Singh, but Samoa Joe comes to the ring with a lead pipe. Joe goes after them with the pipe, and hits Dutt with it as they get out of the ring. Joe and Singh stare each other down as Dutt and Lethal back Singh up the ramp. Joe and Gresham raise their titles in the air.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Coffin Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Danielle Kamela

-CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

-The Butcher vs. Wardlow

-Hook’s Dynamite debut

-Tony Khan makes a major announcement

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

-Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, with their groups barred from ringside

—

Match #3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Rosa and Rose brawl to the floor, and Rose takes advantage. Rose tries to slam Rosa into the ring post, but Rosa counters and does it to Rose. Rosa drops Rose with a bulldog on the floor, and chops her against the barricade. Rosa slams Rose head first into the barricade and tosses her back into the ring. Rosa goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rosa delivers kicks to the back and drops Rose with a sliding lariat. Rosa goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out again. Rosa delivers forearm strikes, but Rose comes back with a headbutt. Rose chokes Rosa over the bottom rope, and then stomps her down in the corner. Rosa comes back and sends Rose to the floor, and then comes off the apron. Rose catches her and power bombs her on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they are exchanging forearm shots in the ring. Rosa delivers a few clotheslines, and then follows with a dropkick. Rosa delivers a Stunner and Rose finally falls. Rosa delivers a corner clothesline, and then follows with a double knee strike. Rosa delivers a dropkick in the corner, and follows with another dropkick against the bottom rope. Rose falls to the floor, and then Rosa delivers another dropkick through the ropes. Rosa goes up top and takes Rose down with a dive. Rosa tosses Rose back into the ring and takes her down with a cross-body from the top. Rose holds on, but Rosa escapes. Rose kicks Rosa in the head and drapes her over the top rope. Rose goes for the diving knee strike, but Rosa dodges it and comes off the ropes. Rose catches her, but Rosa counters with Code Red. Rosa goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose comes back with a short-arm clothesline and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rose delivers a chokeslam and goes to the ropes. Rose comes off the ropes, but Rosa puts her boots up. Rose shoves her away and delivers a lariat. Rose goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out.

Rose slams Rosa to the mat and goes for another cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rosa rolls under the bottom rope and Rose goes for a senton on the apron, but Rosa dodges it. Rosa gets a roll-up, but Rosa kicks out at two. Rose comes back and slams Rosa to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rosa gets another roll-up for two, and then takes Rose down with a hurricanrana roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa