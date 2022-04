4/14/22 Impact Wrestling Viewership

Per Showbuzz Daily, last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV finished with an average audience of 123,000 viewers. Numbers were overall up this week after they were down for last week’s show.

Impact on AXS TV finished with an average audience of 123,000 viewers. The viewership rose above 100,000 viewers from last week’s audience, which was 89,000 viewers. The P18-49 key demo rating also increased to 0.04. The number was up from last week’s rating, which was 0.02.

Impact Wrestling ranked No. 105 for cable originals on Thursday after last week’s show failed to rank in the Top 150.