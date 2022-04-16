2021 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon

WWE has issued a proxy statement which lists the 2021 salaries of WWE executives like Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and more.

* Vince McMahon earned $5,051,547 in 2021, along with another $13.8 million in stock dividends. That includes $1.4 million in salary, $1,671,260 in stock awards, $1,960,000 in bonuses based on company performance and $20,287 is other compensation.

* Nick Khan earned $5,706,871, based on $1.2 million in salary, $1,814,470 in stock awards, $2,660,000 in bonuses based on company performance and $32,401 of other revenue.

* Triple H earned $2,841,544, based on $730,000 in salary, $583,523 in stock awards, $511,000 in bonuses based on company performance and $1,017,021 of other revenue.

* Stephanie McMahon earned $2,592,205, based on $730,000 in salary, $583,523 in stock awards, $511,000 in her bonus based on profit goals and $767,682 in other revenue.

* CFO Frank Riddick earned $6,636,557. This includes an over $5 million singing bonus from November.

* Shane McMahon earned $1,313,823 through his talent contract. He only had one match last year at Wrestlemania, so it would be for that, merchandise and royalties. He’s not an executive in the company and sold all of his stock.