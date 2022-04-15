WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show. Ricochet will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Jinder Mahal, and Drew McIntyre will face Sami Zayn in a rematch from last week’s bout that ended in a count out win for McIntyre.

The WWE Events website has RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro advertised for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word on if they will be there to continue the feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, or if they’re just working a dark main event.

RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also advertised by the WWE Events website. The arena website has Rhodes vs. Rollins advertised, which is likely a dark main event.

It’s interesting to note that The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not being advertised to appear, by the WWE Events website or the arena. Ronda Rousey is also not listed by either website, but SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is.

The Bloodline ended last week’s show by taking out Shinsuke Nakamura, so it will be interesting to see if they miss this week’s SmackDown for whatever reason.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.