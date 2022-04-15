Talent finishes up with Impact Wrestling

Caleb Konley, aka Kaleb With a K, has finished up with Impact Wrestling. Konley, who was written off the show on tonight’s show, confirmed that he had departed the company on Twitter.

Konley wrote:

I've spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave me an opportunity while the whole world was shut down & it turned into some of the most fun I've ever had. I hate how it ended but life is full of peaks and valleys. Thank you to everyone there especially all the KOs pic.twitter.com/Swf7qyqD0l

— Kaleb with a K (@kalebKonley) April 15, 2022