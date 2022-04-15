Talent finishes up with Impact Wrestling

Apr 15, 2022 - by James Walsh

Caleb Konley, aka Kaleb With a K, has finished up with Impact Wrestling. Konley, who was written off the show on tonight’s show, confirmed that he had departed the company on Twitter.

Konley wrote:

