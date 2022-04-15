Sasha Banks’ next goal: main event Saudi show with WWE Women’s Tag Team titles

Appearing on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count podcast with Steve Fall, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Sasha Banks said her next goal is to main event a WWE show in Saudi Arabia.

The Legit Boss has pretty much done it all in WWE and wrestled in every kind of match, including main eventing WrestleMania, something that not too many people in this industry can say they did.

But one thing she wants next was thought to be impossible just two to three years ago.

“I want to keep on making history. I think for myself, I would love to main event a pay-per-view in Saudi,” Banks said. “I would love for the tag team women’s championships to be represented over there and to main event.”

Both Banks and Naomi have already wrestled in Saudi Arabia and now the women are a big part of these shows, a complete change to when WWE started their relationship with the Kingdom. Back then, no women were allowed for the first few shows and even after they were allowed, their ring gear consisted of a baggy shirt and neck-to-toe covering.

At Elimination Chamber earlier this year, 12 women participated in the show and all had form-fitting ring gear, although still covered neck-to-toe.

“The main event of any pay-per-view, representing these titles is the goal of 2022. Me and Naomi can accomplish that,” Banks continued.

Banks and Naomi captured the tag team titles at WrestleMania Sunday this year.