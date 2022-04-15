Reigns vs. McIntyre headlines WWE Euro tour

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will be headlining the upcoming London and Paris non-televised live events this month when WWE crosses the Atlantic for four days of shows.

The tour will take WWE Superstars to Newcastle, London, Paris, and Leipzig as the company slowly restarts its post-pandemic European tours.

The top three matches of the London and Paris shows include Reigns vs McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s title, and RK-Bro vs The Usos in a non-title match.