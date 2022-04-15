LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a recent look at happenings between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. We’re live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as they hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Orton and Riddle pose as fans cheer them on.

Fans chant Orton’s name so he poses one more time in the corner. Riddle says he’s so stoked to be back on SmackDown, especially with his best friend Randy, but they didn’t come to talk. Riddle jokes about the name Worcester. Orton says they are not here for jokes, they’re here because SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos came to their show, kicked Orton in the mouth, and challenged them to a match to unify the titles. Orton says now here they are in The Usos’ ring on their show, so if they want an answer… bring your asses to the ring and let RK-Bro give it to you. The music hits and out comes Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The two teams face off in the ring now. The Usos warn them that they are behind enemy lines now. The Usos want an answer to their challenge. The Usos keep talking trash and hyping each other up while staring RK-Bro down, telling them to just leave the titles here and go back to RAW. The Usos drop the mics and raise their fingers in the air. Orton goes on about loving and respecting The Usos’ whole family, but you two are assholes. Orton mentions The Big Dog, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, letting his bitches off the leash. Orton gets fired up now about how this is his show and ring, Riddle’s show and ring. He also goes on about how he’s been setting WWE records for 20 years, and they have the three most destructive letters in WWE.

Orton accepts the challenge, tosses the mic at The Usos and stares them down. Both teams raise the straps in the air while facing off. Cole says WWE officials will need to make the match official now. The Usos exit the ring and head up the ramp as Orton’s music starts back up. The Usos double team Riddle and knock him off the top while Orton is posing in the opposite corner. Orton rushes to tend to Riddle while The Usos back up the ramp, taunting the red brand champion. The two teams continue yelling at each other.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are backstage. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley appear. The champs taunt the challengers over tonight’s singles match, then they head off to the ring.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Naomi with Sasha Banks. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and RK-Bro walks up on Adam Pearce backstage. They want the unification match but Pearce says as of last Friday, higher-ups were still deciding on if they want to do it, and he hopes there will be a decision tonight. Riddle mentions wanting Jimmy Uso and Pearce books Riddle vs. Uso for tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan. Cole and McAfee hypes Monday’s title match between these two teams on RAW. The bell rings and Ripley locks up with Naomi, taking it to the corner and backing off as the referee counts.

Ripley misses a quick jab and Naomi turns it around in the corner. Ripley counters and puts Naomi on the top turnbuckle, then taunts h er some and backs off. Ripley catches Naomi in mid-air but Naomi gets free. Ripley drops her with a big shoulder. Ripley with thrusts in the corner now. Ripley goes to work on Naomi’s arm as Liv looks on. Naomi ducks a big boot, then sends Ripley flying through the ropes with a head scissors takedown.

Ripley comes back in but Naomi knees h er on the apron. Ripley fights in from the apron and sends Naomi to the mat by her hair. Ripley goes to the top but Naomi kicks her to the floor with a big kick to the mouth. Naomi slides to the floor but Ripley side-steps, then flattens her with a ringside lariat. They’re both down as the referee counts and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Naomi is mounting a comeback. Naomi with a scissors kick and a pop from the crowd. Naomi sends Ripley into the turnbuckles and then goes to the top for a big crossbody. Ripley kicks out just in time. Ripley fights back and hits a big roundhouse kick. Naomi takes the knee out, then spikes Ripley face-first into the mat with a scissors. Ripley kicks out. Ripley fights off a Full Nelson, then connects a headbutt. Ripley keeps control and hits a Northern Lights suplex but Naomi kicks out.

Ripley can’t believe it and she is frustrated now. Ripley goes to the top but Naomi leaps up with an elbow. Naomi looks for a superplex but they trade strikes up top. Ripley goes for a super Riptide but Naomi kicks her in the head. Naomi goes to the mat but Ripley hits a missile dropkick for another close 2 count.

Ripley grabs Naomi but Naomi rolls her into a 2 count. Naomi ducks a move and hits the springboard kick to the face. Naomi follows-up with the Full Nelson Bomb for another close 2 count. Ripley rolls through for the Riptide and Naomi resists but Ripley manages to hit it for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley and Morgan celebrate as the music hits. Banks looks concerned for the titles as Cole hypes Monday’s title match.

– Kayla Braxton stops The Usos backstage for comments on what they just saw with RK-Bro and Adam Pearce. They ignore her and just keep walking, entering the locker room suite of Roman Reigns.

– Still to come, a look back at when Happy Baron Corbin lost his smile last week. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and we see how Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin fought and split up last week. Megan Morant is backstage with Corbin now. She asks about his former associate Moss. Corbin says calling Moss his associate puts them on the same level, but Moss was nothing but a hanger-on, his lackey. Corbin says Moss was funny at first but he started bringing down his career. Corbin blames the end of his undefeated streak on Moss. Corbin says he dropped some dead weight and now he’s happier than ever. Corbin says Moss is trying to make a name for himself, but he can’t wait to see Moss fall flat on his face and become the laughing stock of SmackDown. Corbin laughs to end the segment

– We go to Drew Gulak backstage with a mic. Cole says he is trying out to be a member of the SmackDown broadcast team. Gulak asks Madcap Moss about the comments just made by Happy Baron Corbin. Moss feels sorry for Corbin because of his personality. He says Corbin did bring him to SmackDown and give him a nice pair of suspenders, and teach him some jokes, which is why the jokes were so terrible. Moss goes on and says he’s happy to be moving on from Corbin. Gulak asks about tonight’s match with Humberto. Moss gives Humberto some props but says if Los Lotharios thinks they will make him a laughing stock, they can put their Kiss Cam right here – Moss points to his rear and we see the Kiss Cam graphic show up on the screen.

Madcap Moss vs. Humberto

We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss by himself. We see the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy on display at ringside. Moss enters the ring and poses for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Los Lotharios – Humberto with Angel. It’s time for the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam as they find a woman at ringside and give her a kiss on each cheek. Moss taunts them from ringside near his trophy, telling them to kiss his rear. The bell rings and Angel immediately distracts, allowing Humberto to unload and beat Moss down.

Humberto beats Moss down in the corner and continues to work him over. Humberto with a boot to the throat now. Humberto distracts the referee while Angel gets some cheap shots in. Humberto attacks again but Moss fights back. Humberto with a headlock takedown and more strikes. Humberto with a big kick in the corner. Humberto takes Moss back down and grounds him.

Moss runs the ring and levels Humberto with a big shoulder. Moss with more physical offense until he runs into an elbow. Moss catches Humberto in mid-air and delivers a big fall-away slam. Moss yells out for some cheers from the crowd.

Moss with a big running shoulder into the corner. Humberto kicks out just in time. Angel fails to interfere, and Moss drops Humberto with The Punchline, his modified neckbreaker, for the pin to win.

Winner: Madcap Moss

– After the match, Moss stands tall as the music hits and some fans cheer him on. We go to replays. Moss goes back to his trophy to pose. Angel checks on Humberto in the ring and yells at him for losing to a joke.

– Charlotte Flair confronts Adam Pearce backstage, asking who accepted Ronda Rousey’s request for an “I Quit” match. Drew Gulak interrupts and asks Pearce how he did in his first backstage interview segment. Flair is upset at Gulak. She says he can get a performance review only after he interviews her in the middle of the ring. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a Winners Take All match between RK-Bro and The Usos is set for SmackDown.

– We go back to the ring and Drew Gulak has a mic. He gives a grand introduction to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and out she comes. Flair stops and gets pyro on her way to the ring. Gulak opens the ropes and Flair continues making her entrance, posing to a mixed reaction. The music stops and the boos are louder now.

Gulak welcomes Flair, introduces himself, and asks if she’s ready for a hard-hitting interview. She tells him to just hold the mic. Gulak says very well, but he asks if she’s concerned about Ronda Rousey’s submission game ahead of their “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair says she didn’t refuse the match, she was trying to protect Rousey by telling her to go to the back of the line. Flair goes on about Rousey having a fragile ego, and says she went crying and complaining to officials to get her way, and that kind of scares Flair because it’s a dangerous way of doing things. Flair brings up their WrestleMania 38 match and Gulak says he watched it, and it looked like Rousey made Flair tap out. Flair says that’s ridiculous.

Fans chant “you tapped out!” and Flair insists she was just fixing her bra. Gulak believes Rousey would be standing here with the title if the referee saw Flair tap out. Flair says Gulak is out of line. She says she is the champion and she didn’t tap out. Fans taunt Flair. She asks Gulak if he stopped being a competitor so he could stand here and ask her stupid questions. She knocks Gulak and the fans for being quitters. Flair says quitting isn’t in her DNA, but winning is. She raises the title in the air and calls herself a submission master, one who has been submitting competition for a decade. Flair says Gulak doesn’t deserve to interview her. She orders him to get out of her ring… now. Flair starts singing goodbye to Gulak as he turns and slowly walks away.

Flair attacks from behind with a chop block, taking Gulak down. Flair applies the Figure Four on Gulak now. He taps out as she bridges into the Figure Eight. Flair keeps the hold applied while slapping Gulak in the face, yelling at him to say he quits. Gulak yells out, screaming about quitting, but Flair just tightens the hold with the bridge. Referees rush down to tend to Gulak as Flair finally breaks the hold. Flair stands tall to big heat from the crowd. She poses and raises the title in the air as the music hits and the boos continue.

– We see how Sami Zayn was counted out against Drew McIntyre last week.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. McIntyre raises the sword in the air as the pyro explodes. Drew marches to the ring and poses for the crowd as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and the announcers tout some of the WrestleMania 38 numbers. We go backstage to Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser says to them, the mat is sacred. He goes on about how Gunther protects the honor of the sport, while doling out punishment to the weak. Ludwig then speaks some in his native tongue. Gunther says you will obey The Ring General. We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. He rants about how his reputation has taken a hit after WrestleMania 38. Drew looks on as Sami insists he didn’t run away from Drew last week. He’s not afraid of Drew, anything or anyone, he is The Master Strategist, and everything he does is calculated as it’s part of a master plan.

Sami enters the ring and tells Drew he’s not going to run or hide tonight, he’s going to beat Drew in the middle of the ring to regain the respect the fans owe him. Fans boo. The bell rings and Drew takes control at ringside, ramming Sami into the barrier a few times. Drew brings it back in but Sami quickly retreats to the floor. Sami crawls over the announce table as Drew comes after him. Sami hides behind McAfee, but McAfee ducks when Drew swings and Sami gets punched in the face.

McAfee thanks Drew. Drew brings it back in the ring but Sami tries to escape again. Sami fights in from the apron with a rake to the eyes. Sami unloads on Drew with strikes as fans boo him some more. Drew turns it back around and launches Sami out of the corner with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Fans cheer Drew on as he stalks Sami. Sami with a big right hand but it does nothing. Drew levels Sami with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt in the middle of the ring. Drew calls for the Claymore Kick but Sami escapes to the floor.

Sami goes to hop the barrier but Drew brings him back in. Sami avoids the Claymore again, and this time escapes to the crowd as fans boo. Sami makes his way through the fans, and up the stairs as Drew looks on. The referee counts Sami out.

Winner by Count Out: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Drew rushes to the crowd as Sami runs away and fans cheer Drew on. Sami disappears into the arena as Drew stops and turns back to the crowd as his music starts up.

– Kayla is backstage with WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. He gives some props to Jinder Mahal but says he sees someone else who simply can’t match his abilities in the ring when he looks at Jinder, another tree trunk of a man ready to be chopped down. Ricochet says people don’t call him flawless because he’s perfect, but because he makes it look perfect. Ricochet says the title isn’t going anywhere tonight. He walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet to a pop. He hits the ring and shows off with a flip, then poses on the ropes as we go back to commercial.

