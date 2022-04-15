Khan admits Satnam Singh’s debut wasn’t good…but it wasn’t his idea!

AEW President Tony Khan admitted that the debut of Satnam Singh could have been done better during his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Khan said that while he approves everything that goes on, it wasn’t his idea to turn the lights off for the debut.

“I put the outline of the show together and when I came in Wednesday, I thought it was the best outline I had ever put together. One of them, at least,” he said, adding that Singh is an important player for them and it was important to have him debut in a meaningful way.

Khan said that the person who came up with the idea of turning the house lights off has “over 30 years of experience in professional wrestling” and no one during the production meeting shot down the idea.

“We have all these people in the room and somehow not one person brought up the negative. When we did it, all the negatives were very obvious,” he continued, before he shot down to reveal who came up with the idea. “I don’t need to list all the credentials of all the great people around me in the production meeting, but it was a lot of veteran people.”