Brock Lesnar note on WrestleMania Backlash

We noted before how WWE pulled Brock Lesnar from the WrestleMania Backlash listing on the WWE Events website. Lesnar had been advertised for the show going back to when it was announced, but the change was made just some time this week.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lesnar was never actually factored into WrestleMania Backlash plans, just advertised for it. There was never a plan discussed for a match with Lesnar at Backlash.

The Observer noted that this is a different kind of “false advertising” than WWE usually does, which would be situations where they change their mind, or someone gets hurt or sick, and they know the talent won’t be there, but they keep it from the public and continue to advertise the talent.

Lesnar is still advertised for the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2022 WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only matches confirmed as of this writing are Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II, and Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit!” match.

