4/15/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) (w/William Regal) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn)

Yuta and Austin start the match. They go back and forth for a bit, and then Colten tags in. Colten takes Yuta to the corner, but Yuta comes back and works over Colten’s ankle. Yuta drops Colten to the mat and applies a submission, but Colten gets to the ropes. Danielson tags in and puts Colten in the Romero Special. Danielson lets go of the hold, and Billy tags in. Billy backs Danielson into the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops and kicks in the corner. Danielson kicks Billy in the face, and tries again, but Billy comes out of the corner with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Colten has Danielson in a headlock on the mat. Danielson punches his way free, but Colten delivers a dropkick. Colten goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Austin tags in, but Danielson fights back with uppercuts, but Austin delivers a knee to the midsection and sends Danielson to the corner. Austin charges, but Danielson sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Moxley tags in and sends Billy and Colten to the floor. Moxley takes control of Austin and drops him with a back elbow. Moxley clotheslines Colten in the corner and delivers a chop. Moxley clubs Colten across the back and delivers a superplex. Moxley kicks Austin in the midsection and delivers a double DDT. Colten comes back with a kick to the face and tags in Billy. Billy delivers a back elbow to Moxley, but Moxley comes back with a comeback lariat. Yuta takes Billy down with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but it is broken up. Danielson drops Austin with a knee, and then Moxley drops Colten with a Stunner. Billy drops Danielson and Moxley with a double clothesline, and then exchanges shots with Yuta.

Billy slams Yuta to the mat and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Billy kicks Yuta in the midsection and goes for the Famouser, but Yuta rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: The Butcher (w/Shawn Spears) vs. Barrett Brown

Brown comes off the top with a dropkick, but Butcher shoves him off. Butcher delivers shots to the back and slams Brown down. Butcher delivers a few more shots, and then slams Brown with the Powerbomb Symphony and gets the pin fall.

Winner: The Butcher

—

Dustin Rhodes cuts a promo. He says it seems like he has been on his One Last Ride for a long time. He says he took Lance Archer out, and he knows the war isn’t over with him. He says he wants to make a challenge to a different man, one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Rhodes says this guy is a dream opponent of his, and officially calls out CM Punk for a match next week on Dynamite.

—

Match #3 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

They lock up and Renegade backs Soho into the corner. Renegade delivers a shot in the corner, but Soho comes back with a waist-lock. Renegade stomps on Soho’s foot, but Soho comes back with a hammer-lock. Renegade turns it into a wrist-lock, but Soho counters into one of her own. Soho delivers a shot and takes Renegade down to the mat. Renegade comes back and delivers a kick to Soho in the corner and applies a modified Camel Clutch as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Soho has control of the match and takes Renegade down with a combination of strikes and kicks. Soho slams Renegade’s face into the turnbuckle and goes after her, but the referee pulls her back. Robyn and her twin, Charlette, make a switch behind the referee’s back. Soho pulls Charlette out of the corner and goes up top, but Charlette gets her knees up to block the senton. Charlette picks Soho up, but Soho gets free and delivers No Future. Charlette rolls out of the ring, and Robyn gets back in. Robyn rolls Soho up from behind, but Soho kicks out at two. Soho delivers a knee strike and slams Robyn face-first to the mat for the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts II:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

-ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dalton Castle

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Coffin Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Danielle Kamela

-CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

-The Butcher vs. Wardlow

-Hook makes his Dynamite debut

-Tony Khan makes a huge announcement

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage, which will return to its normal time:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

-Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston, with everyone in their groups barred from ringside

—

Match #4 – AEW World Championship – Texas Death Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

Page throws chairs into the ring during his entrance, and the bell rings. They both grab a chair and dodge shots, but Page finally connects across Cole’s back. Cole goes to the floor and grabs another chair, but Page kicks the chair into his face. Page delivers right hands on the floor and throws Cole into the barricade. Page throws Cole into the ring steps and slams him on the timekeeper’s table. Page sets up for a pile-driver, but Cole gets away. Page delivers a shot to Cole and they brawl into the crowd. They brawl up the stairs and Page delivers a few shots. Page grabs a beer as Cole escapes down the stairs. Cole gets back to ringside, but Page gets him in the ring and delivers more shots. Page dodges a shot from Cole, and then wedges the chair in the corner. Page slams Cole face-first into the chair and Cole rolls to the outside. Page slams Cole into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole decks Page with a shot with a chain. Cole sets two chairs up back-to-back in the ring, but Page picks him up. Cole gets free and deliver an enzuigiri. Page sits on one of the chairs, and Cole goes for a superkick, but Page blocks it and drops Cole across the chairs with a fireman’s carry slam. Page stacks chairs in the ring, but then slams Cole away from the chairs. Page sends Cole to the floor and goes up top. Page goes for the moonsault press, but Cole counters with a superkick. Page gets back into the ring, but Cole drops him with the Panama Sunrise. Page gets up at the nine count, and both men are busted open now. Page climbs with Cole and delivers a headbutt. Page throws Cole into the stack of chairs with an avalanche fall-away slam. They both beat the count and sit in the chairs in the ring. They exchange shots and fight to their feet. They exchange elbow strikes and kicks, and then Page drops Cole with a superkick. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cole counters. Page comes right back and drops Cole with a shot. Page takes his belt off and ties Cole to the top rope. Page grabs a barbed wire chair, but Page decides not to hit Cole with Cole tied up, so Cole comes back with a low blow.

Cole delivers a few shots, but Page takes him down and rips part of the barbed wire off. Cole delivers a shot on the apron, but Page comes back with a few shots of his own. Page wraps the barbed wire around Cole’s head and delivers the Deadeye through a table that was set up on the floor. Page gets back into the ring and stands on his feet, but Cole does not answer the ten count.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Adam Page