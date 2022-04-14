William Morrissey returns to same arena for Impact where he suffered seizure in 2018

Impact’s William Morrissey, the man formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, will be part of the Impact Wrestling show tonight on AXS TV from the same arena which does not bring good memories for him.

“In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena,” Morrissey tweeted earlier today. “Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings,” he continued, before thanking everyone for their support.

Morrissey had a rocky road after getting released from WWE and things did not look good for him for quite a while. The 2300 Arena incident Morrissey was referring about happened on December 8, 2018 when he was wrestling for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore.

Morrissey collapsed backstage next to the merchandise tables and started shaking. Fans surrounded the area as they called for medical help with one individual holding him down. EMTs quickly arrived on the scene and took him to a hospital with an ambulance.