Tony Khan with another “major announcement” on Dynamite next week

AEW President Tony Khan will be making what he says is a huge announcement next week, seemingly having one every few weeks to hype up the show. The last time he made such a thing was in early March when he appeared on Dynamite and announced that he has bought Ring of Honor from Sinclair.

There was no hint as to what this announcement might be.

Next week’s show is also a loaded one with the first-ever AEW coffin match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo on the card.