Former WWE superstar Toni Storm makes it clear her OnlyFans won’t be pornographic:

“I don’t do porn. I take sexy photos and post them at a price. Not so much crazy, hardcore scenes or anything of that nature. I like to take a lot of photos and share them with my fans. not that there’s anything wrong with being a porn star, but I don’t do porn.”

source: Carton & Roberts via Fightful