Tentative release date for AEW’s console video game

According to Fightful Select, there are tentative plans for the AEW console video game to be released in September of 2022 and that the release date is “way sooner than expected.” The site also noted the following…

“We were told that there was plenty of work to be done then, but that the plan has long been for the game to release this year, and that September is widely regarded as the target as of now.”

The AEW video game will reportedly have a story mode that is being worked on by AEW wrestlers as well as game developers that previously worked on story modes for the Smackdown vs. RAW games. There aren’t many other details regarding the game but Kenny Omega did an interview in February and provided some information about the game’s development.