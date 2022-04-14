Sasha Banks shows off new diamond Grillz

Sasha Banks picked up the first WrestleMania win of her career at WrestleMania 38: Night 2. She and Naomi won a Fatal 4-Way match to win the titles. Now to celebrate, Banks received a new 6-carat diamond Grillz to celebrate her win.

You can check out the photo Sasha Banks shared on her Instagram below. She wrote the following:

“Ahhhhhhhh So this is what diamonds taste like. Brand new 6 carat diamond Grillz to celebrate my big Mania win custom made by the #1 rated @SuperJeweler. They seriously are the best and can make you literally anything you want custom with the best diamonds and gemstones. Check them out at SuperJeweler.com #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend”