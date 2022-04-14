Road Dogg said he and Billy Gunn weren’t friends when they were tag team partners

“The first night we roomed together, he woke up and I was peeing in the air conditioner. Right, wrong, or indifferent, that’s exactly what I was doing. I had a little too much, partied too much and that was the story of my life for a bit, to tell the truth. That was our first night in a hotel room together and it was the last night in a hotel room together for a really long time. We’re two different human beings. I just figured we butted heads a lot, he has this thing where he works out, it’s his whole life, it’s a lifestyle for him to go to the gym. We still weren’t friends, we were tag team partners, we were tag team champions and we still weren’t friends. I spent a lot of time with X-Pac and again it’s just because Billy and I led two different lifestyles. Billy likes to look good and I like to feel good. Bradshaw used to say that to us all the time and it was true. We lived two totally separate lives but when we got to the squared circle, we jived.”

source: Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast