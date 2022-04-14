Nyla Rose on Cody and Brandi: “if they’re happy, I am happy”

During her recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, Nyla Rose discussed Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW last month. Following their exits, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this month at WrestleMania 38. Rose spoke on her friends leaving AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If pro wrestling, I’m not even going to say AEW, if pro wrestling has been any indication, I can’t speculate, anything is possible. We have seen things this past year that have just come out of complete left field. Selfishly, I would love to see that. I miss my friends; I miss seeing people that I like backstage. Cody and Brandi have been absolutely wonderful to me, and I would love to see them more. But if they’re happy, I am happy. Like I always say, if you like it, I love it. So, that’s important to me, their happiness, that liberty is doing good, and it looks like she is, so thumbs up to them.”

At this Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts II event, Nyla Rose will challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship. The card will air on tape delay on TNT.